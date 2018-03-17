WrestlingInc.com

Corey Graves Responds To Fan Ripping His Commentary, Eddie Guerrero Vs. Kurt Angle (Video), Test

By Daniel Pena | March 17, 2018

- It was 14 years ago this week when Kurt Angle challenged Eddie Guerrero for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XX. Courtesy of the WWE Network, you can watch this classic match in its entirety.

- On Friday, Corey Graves lashed out at a fan who criticized his commentary skills.

In response to the announcer tweeting about a horror movie, a fan wrote that he is terrified to watch WWE programming because of Graves' commentary. Here is their exchange on Twitter:



- Today would have been the 43rd birthday of former WWE star Andrew "Test" Martin. He was found dead in his Tampa, Florida home on March 13, 2009, four days before his 34th birthday. His death was ruled an accidental overdose of oxycodone.

