In the main event of UFC Fight Night London, Alexander Volkov earned the biggest win of his career with a fourth-round KO victory over former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum.

Werdum had control of the fight early on when it got to the ground, but Volkov was able to avoid submission attacks. Typically a jiu-jitsu specialist, Werdum welcomed the fight going to the ground and when he got knocked down he would invite Volkov to engage with him on the ground, but Volkov wanted no part of his vaunted grappling game. Werdum eventually slowed in the third round and Volkov could sense the finish was coming. In the fourth, Werdum was visibly gassed and when the fight made it back to the feet Volkov pressured him with some hard punches that staggered Werdum. Volkov then unloaded punches and Werdum hit the mat before the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

It's the second straight stoppage win for Volkov (30-6), who is now 4-0 since joining the UFC. For Werdum (23-8-1), the loss snaps a two-fight win streak.

Full results from the event can be found below:

- Alexander Volkov def. Fabricio Werdum via knockout (punches) at 1:38 of Round 4

- Jan Blachowicz def. Jimi Manuwa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

- Tom Duquesnoy def. Terrion Ware via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

- Leon Edwards def. Peter Sobotta via TKO (punches) at 4:59 of Round 3

- Charles Byrd def. John Phillips via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:58 of Round 1

- Danny Roberts def. Oliver Enkamp via knockout (punch) at 2:12 of Round 1

- Danny Henry def. Hakeem Dawodu via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:39 of Round 1

- Paul Craig def. Magomed Ankalaev via submission (triangle choke) at 4:59 of Round 3

- Kajan Johnson def. Stevie Ray via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

- Dmitriy Sosnovskiy def. Mark Godbeer via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:29 of Round 2