WWE NXT Live Event Results From Largo (3/17): Ricochet Headlines, War Machine Attacks, SAnitY, More

Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Largo, Florida:

* SAnitY's Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe defeated Dan Matha and Wolfgang

* Buddy Murphy defeated Mark Andrews

* Xia Li defeated Reina Gonzalez

* TM61 defeated Trent Seven and No Way Jose. War Machine attacked after the match and took out TM61 for a nice reaction. They are impressive

* NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O'Reilly defeated Eric Young

* Aleister Black defeated Kona Reeves

* NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon and Kairi Sane defeated Peyton Royce and Billie Kay

* Ricochet defeated Adam Cole