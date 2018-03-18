WWE NXT Live Event Results From Largo (3/17): Ricochet Headlines, War Machine Attacks, SAnitY, More

Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Largo, Florida:
* SAnitY's Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe defeated Dan Matha and Wolfgang
* Buddy Murphy defeated Mark Andrews
* Xia Li defeated Reina Gonzalez
* TM61 defeated Trent Seven and No Way Jose. War Machine attacked after the match and took out TM61 for a nice reaction. They are impressive
* NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O'Reilly defeated Eric Young
* Aleister Black defeated Kona Reeves
* NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon and Kairi Sane defeated Peyton Royce and Billie Kay
* Ricochet defeated Adam Cole