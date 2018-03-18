The Rock And Hulk Hogan On Classic WrestleMania Match, Eddie Guerrero-Kurt Angle, NXT Star Turns 35

- It was 16 years ago on Saturday when Hollywood Hulk Hogan and The Rock clashed at WrestleMania X8 in front of 67,237 fans at the SkyDome in Toronto, Ontario, Canada in a match dubbed as "Icon vs. Icon."

Despite Rock portraying a face and Hogan a heel, the Canadian crowd cheered Hogan over Rock instead. In the end, The Rock prevailed over Hogan after two Rock Bottoms and a People's Elbow. Following the contest, the two shook hands in respect and fought off Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, who were upset with Hogan's attitude change.

Just before midnight, Hogan sent out this tweet remembering their classic encounter.

Never again will an arena shake to its foundation with electricity like it did on the night of WM18 brother HollyWoodHulkHogan 4Life pic.twitter.com/HtsMVyPORZ — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 18, 2018

The Rock is looking back at the match as well as he says it gave him goosebumps. He posted the following on Instagram recalling his showdown with Hogan and revealed what led to it coming together.

- EC3 celebrates his birthday on Sunday as the NXT newcomer turns 35 years old.

- It was 14 years ago this month when Kurt Angle challenged Eddie Guerrero for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XX. Courtesy of the WWE Network, you can watch this classic match in its entirety.