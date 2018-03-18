NJPW New Japan Cup Results (Night 8): SANADA Takes On Zack Sabre Jr. In The Semis

NJPW's New Japan Cup 2018 continued earlier today with Zack Sabre Jr. defeating SANADA in the main event. Sabre Jr. will now face Hiroshi Tanahashi in the finals. The winner of this 16-man, single-elimination tournament gets to pick either a IWGP Heavyweight, Intercontinental, or NEVER Openweight title shot at Sakura Genesis 2018 on April 1. Above are the first two matches from today's show (starts at 27:00 mark). Below are the full results:

* Shota Umino defeated Ren Narita

* Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi, and Bad Luck Fale defeated Togi Makabe, Toa Henare, and Tomoyuki Oka

* Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano defeated Taichi and Iizuka

* Michael Elgin and Juice Robinson defeated Chase Owens and Kota Ibushi

* Killer Elite Squad defeated Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI

* Los Ingobernables de Japon defeated Suzuki-gun

* David Finlay and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Kazuchika Okada and Chuckie T

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated SANADA (New Japan Cup 2018 Semifinal Match)

See Also News On How Much Hulk Hogan Wanted For Bullet Club Appearance With NJPW

The final New Japan Cup show takes place early Wednesday at 2:00am ET featuring Zack Sabre Jr. and Hiroshi Tanahashi in the finals.