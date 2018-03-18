John Cena And Nikki Bella Team Up At MSG, Rusev And Lana Spoof More WWE Stars, Fans On Brock Lesnar

- Above is some backstage footage from WWE's recent trip to MSG (full results here) featuring John Cena and Nikki Bella. They teamed up to face (and defeat) the team of Elias and Sonya Deville.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Do you think Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will show up on Raw?" As of this writing, "No" is leading with 53% of the vote. On this week's Raw, Lesnar was scheduled to appear and have a face-to-face with Roman Reigns, but no-showed. Vince McMahon said the fans had his word that Lesnar would be on Raw this week.

- Lana and Rusev are still at it with mocking other WWE Superstars, this time around it's Big E and Carmella. Rusev made a tin foil trumpet (should be a trombone) while Lana moonwalked around the room with a suitcase in-hand. Lana and Rusev are looking to fill that second chance spot in the WWE Mixed Match Challenge to take on Charlotte and Bobby Roode.