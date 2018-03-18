Ronda Rousey Says Beating Stephanie McMahon At WrestleMania Is 'The Center Of My Whole Universe'

Ronda Rousey spoke with Planeta Wrestling on her current mindset in WWE, her favorite WrestleMania moments, and what she can bring to the women's division. Here are some of the highlights:

Who she would like to face in WWE:

"Right now, all of my focus is on Stephanie [McMahon], and that's it. I kind of have blinders on when I'm focused on something. When I'm focused on something that's my whole universe. [Right now, it's] Stephanie McMahon, and beating the hell out of her at WrestleMania is the center of my whole universe. And I really can't afford to be focusing on anyone else other than her."

Favorite WrestleMania moments:

"As a kid, I just remember Hulk Hogan being my hero. My family didn't sit down and go, 'Oh, we're going to watch WrestleMania together!' it was just always on. I live in North Dakota, so wrestling is really big out there and it was just on TV. I was too little to understand, 'Oh, this is this event and that's that event.' Now that I'm older, WrestleMania I is of course my favorite, Rowdy" Roddy Piper and Hulk Hogan. ... That was something that I grew to appreciate as an adult."

What can she bring to the WWE women's division:

"I don't want to change anything that the women have been doing, they've been doing an amazing job. They've really been able to change the industry for the better and just the way people look at the women out there. I just consider myself a catalyst. I'm here to speed the process up and to make sure the hard work that they've been doing is seen and appreciated by more people."

Rousey also discussed what it's like being in WWE and her Royal Rumble appearance. You can check out the full interview in the video above.

