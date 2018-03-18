WWE Live Event Results From Odessa (3/17): Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura In Main Event

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Dan Wagner for sending in these results from last night's WWE live event in Odessa, TX:

* Bobby Roode defeated Jinder Mahal & Baron Corbin in a triple threat match.

* Breezango & Zack Ryder beat Mojo Rawley, Mike Kanellis & Primo Colon.

* Dolph Ziggler defeated Sin Cara with the Zig-Zag.

* WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated Rusev & Aiden English and Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable. The Usos got a huge pop from the crowd.

* The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Ascension.

* SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte and Ruby Riott (w/ Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan) went to a no-contest. The Riott Squad interfered, which caused Becky Lynch and Naomi to make the save. It became a six women tag match.

* Charlotte, Naomi & Becky Lynch defeated Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan. Charlotte submitted Riott with a Figure 8.

* U.S. Champion Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn in an Odessa Street Fight. The end of the match saw Orton put Owens through a table and then hit an RKO on Sami. Nakamura hit a Kinshasa on Sami for the win. Fun match with Orton doing some of Nakamura's poses.