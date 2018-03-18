Daniel Bryan Says There Is 'A Chance' He Wrestles At WrestleMania 34

Daniel Bryan spoke with The National while visiting Abu Dhabi for the Special Olympics IX Mena Games. Bryan discussed if he could be involved in a match at WrestleMania 34, comparisons to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, and his memories from WrestleMania 30. Here are some of the highlights:

Participating in a possible tag match with Shane McMahon against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 34:

"I don't know and I don't think they know. I think it all depends on whether or not I get cleared. As of this moment, as of today, I am not cleared by WWE. I have done everything in my power. Everything they have asked me to and I have gone above and beyond as far as 'Okay, what doctors do you need me to see. Send me to any doctor you want, any doctor that you want and lets get their feedback on what is going on with me.' So far every doctor has cleared me that they have sent me too and so there is a chance. I used to think that the percentage of the WWE ever clearing me was low. I think with the stuff that I have done it has gone a little higher but I don't know how much higher. With how everything is there is one day to go if I don't get cleared [storyline wise] and then there is another way to go if I am cleared. I am hoping to be cleared but I don't know which way it goes."

Comparisons to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn:

"I think there is so much that is similar between me, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. In terms of where we come from and also kind of the perception of some of the people in the office about Sami and Kevin and the way that people perceived me as far as thinking 'Sami Zayn does not have the look to be a top level WWE Superstar.' But he has the ability. Like people connect with him and I think the same thing with Kevin Owens and I think that makes it a very natural storyline to tell."

Memories from WrestleMania 30 in New Orleans when he won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship:

"It is interesting. Because when I think of the memories honestly I think of the night [itself] because everything else was a blur. We were filming my wife's reality TV show and then the WWE cameras were following me around. My wife and I were also getting married the following Friday. Then you have all the appearances you have during WrestleMania week. So, as far as that goes, the week itself was a blur. If you were to ask me where anything was in New Orleans I would have no idea. I don't even remember what the back stage arena looks like because I was hustling back and forth so much. I hurt my shoulder pretty bad in the first match and then I ended up having neck surgery and having a horrible pain down my arm at the time. After the first match I was getting taped up and trying to get myself back to where I could compete so it will be interesting to go back there and be like 'Oh, this is what the arena is like.'"

Bryan also discussed the "Yes" chant and coming to Abu Dhabi. You can check out the full interview by clicking here. Below is a clip of Bryan from the interview.