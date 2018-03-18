Mick Foley Talks Two Legends Who Should Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame

Mick Foley was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio with Dave LaGreca and Tommy Dreamer to promote his "20 Years Of Hell" tour. This tour will have Foley partake in Q&A sessions, as well as relive the infamous Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker at King of the Ring 1998. During the interview, Foley discussed two people who he feels should be in the WWE Hall of Fame.

The first person Foley discussed in Vader. After dominating the scene in Japan, Vader made his presence known in WCW when he made his debut in 1990 when he destroyed Tom Zenk in very quick fashion at the Great American Bash. Two years later, Vader defeated Sting at the Great American Bash to commence his first of three WCW World Heavyweight Championship reigns.

Vader also won the United States Championship, before departing WCW for WWE in 1996. Although his career in WWE was not as successful as WCW, he was involved in major feuds with names such as The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Kane, and Bret Hart.

Foley, who feuded with Vader in both WCW and WWE, commented on him being in the Hall of Fame, as seen in the video above.

"[Vader] was so dominant not just in WCW, I mean he'll be the first to tell you, if he came in during the Attitude Era in WWE he would have been amazing," said Foley. "They had him from the get-go running away from people. I remember driving with him and he would be like 'I'm Vader and running away from people!'. Whereas I was given open reign to do whatever I wanted with my character, he just seemed to have so many people in his ear to tell him how to be Vader, when he's done it successfully all over the world.... I think [he should be in] when you take into account everything he's accomplished in WCW, NJPW, Mexico and in Germany and Europe."

The other person Foley is vouching to be in the WWE Hall of Fame is Chyna. Making her WWE start as a bodyguard for D-Generation X, Chyna began to spend more time perfecting her craft in the ring. The "Ninth Wonder of The World" underwent an appearance change, causing Eddie Guerrero to become infatuated with her on television. Chyna is the first and only women to win the Intercontinental Championship, as she was champion on two occasions. Chyna also defeated this year's WWE Hall of Fame inductee, Ivory, at WrestleMania 17 to become WWE Women's Champion.

Although Triple H, Chyna's former boyfriend said on the Steve Austin podcast in 2015 that child Googling Chyna is a primary deterrent to her not being in the Hall of Fame, he has since spoke of Chyna in a more positive light, as well as his wife Stephanie McMahon.

Foley also commented on Chyna in the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I also really like just the fact that Chyna is being mentioned and she's being shown in clips," said Foley. "I would love to see her in. I know how much it would mean to her mom. I tell people you can't let that one decision dictate if your career was a success. I didn't wander around wondering if my career had meant anything because I wasn't in the hall of fame, but it is a big deal."