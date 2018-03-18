Upcoming WWE Hall Of Fame Inductee Confirmed (Photo)

As seen below, the new WrestleMania magazine reveals that Mark Henry will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame (thanks to Wrestling Inc. readers Chris and @JAAKKKEEEE ).

Henry joins Goldberg, The Dudley Boyz, Ivory, Jeff Jarrett, Hillbilly Jim, Kid Rock and Warrior Award recipient Jarrius "JJ" Robertson among those being honored that night.

The 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place on Friday, April 6, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com.