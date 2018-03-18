Matt Hardy Shows Off His Dilapidated Boat (Video), John Cena Vs. Big Show Full Match, Drake Maverick

- Above is the full match between then US Champion Big Show and John Cena at WrestleMania 20. At the end of the match Cena would hit an Attitude Adjustment to get the pinfall victory.

- On this week's Raw, Bray Wyatt will face Matt Hardy in an Ultimate Deletion match at the Hardy Compound. Hardy has been hyping the match over the last few days and today he introduced the WWE Universe to his dilapidated boat, Skarsgård, and the Lake of Reincarnation.

EXCLUSIVE: Skarsgård is SO much more than a DILAPIDATED BOAT to WOKEN @MATTHARDYBRAND!!! #UltimateDeletion pic.twitter.com/n4dE5ZDqZS — WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2018

- In the video below, 205 Live GM Drake Maverick showed some backstage footage of Cedric Alexander after this week's big win that will take him to WrestleMania for a shot at the Cruiserweight Championship. Maverick then had a message for Drew Gulak and Mustafa Ali who will face off on Tuesday.

"This is WrestleMania. This is the showcase of the immortals. This is on the grandest stage of them all, I know it sounds cliché, but think about it lads. Think of your journey to get here right now, think of all the people who told you, you would never get here. 'You're dreams are too big! It's never gonna happen!' Well this Tuesday, lads, you're one match away from it happening. One of ya is going to WrestleMania, the other one is not."