Paige Gives Thanks, WCW Thunder - WWE Network Update, NXT Star Wants In The Dusty Rhodes Classic

- Earlier this week it was reported Tyler Bate is currently out of action with a minor knee injury and had to be pulled from the Dusty Rhodes Classic. He was scheduled to team with Trent Seven. Above, Roderick Strong pleaded with NXT GM William Regal to enter the tournament with a partner of his choice.

- As noted, WCW Thunder will be making its way to the WWE Network this Monday. According to WWE Network News, 72 episodes will be added on Monday, which is just a bit short of the full run. The report expects the entire library to be added over time though.

See Also Paige And New Boyfriend Apparently Go Public About Their Relationship

- On Instagram, Paige apparently sent out a "thank you" to her fans, or maybe, pro wrestling itself. In the caption she wrote, "Thank you for always being there when no one else was." Paige's WWE in-ring career came to an end in January due to a neck injury. Paige has been out of action since sustaining an injury at a Raw live event at the Nassau Coliseum in late December.