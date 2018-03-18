Conor McGregor Celebrates Holiday, Fabricio Werdum On Recent Loss, Tony Ferguson Free Fight

- The UFC will take an extended hiatus here until April, but when they return, they'll do so with an intriguing lightweight contest. Tony Ferguson, the reigning interim champion, is set to face Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 from Brooklyn.

In the video above, see Ferguson take out former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos. The 34-year-old Ferguson had no trouble scoring a five-round decision over dos Anjos back in 2016 as part of his current 10-fight win streak. Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage of UFC 223.

- Following a loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC Fight Night 127, former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum issues a statement via Instagram. Werdum suffered a fourth round knockout loss, his first defeat via finish since losing the title in 2016 to Stipe Miocic.

"I would like to thank everyone who cheered for me, who sent me messages of support and who are by my side in this difficult moment which is a defeat," Werdum said. "I am sad but I keep my head up with the certainty that life is made and mistakes and correct and that the most important of this trajectory is how we rise from a fall. I am fortunate to have happiness and determination in my heart and to be surrounded by people who respect me and who give me the energy that I need to continue my path of success. Thanks for the support and know that each one of you is very important to me!"

Werdum is now 23-8-1 in his career including victories over Fedor Emelianenko, Cain Velasquez and Mark Hunt.

- As expected, Irish fighter Conor McGregor enjoyed the recent St. Patrick's Day holiday, taking his son to a parade. McGregor is expected to be stripped of his lightweight title in the coming weeks before UFC 223.