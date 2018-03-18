WrestlingInc.com

Kurt Angle Comments On Ronda Rousey's Work Ethic, Braun Strowman (Video), WWE MMC Mic'd Up

By Joshua Gagnon | March 18, 2018

- Above, Braun Strowman was featured on this week's Canvas 2 Canvas. Next week's subjects look to be a mix of NXT Superstars.

- Below is the latest WWE Mixed Match Challenge Mic'd Up featuring Bobby Roode and Charlotte vs. Lana and Rusev. Despite Rusev trying to hype up Lana, Roode and Charlotte would pick up the victory.


Ronda Rousey Says Beating Stephanie McMahon At WrestleMania Is 'The Center Of My Whole Universe'
- Below, Ronda Rousey posted some photos of her training with Kurt Angle, Sara Amato, Lacey Evans, and Dakota Kai. Angle commented about Rousey's work ethic:

"THIS is the only rest Ronda Rousey has gotten in the past 2 weeks. This woman utterly amazes me. Her work ethic, progression and willingness to learn is unparalleled. She wants to be the best??? She WILL be the best."

Safety first, then #teamwork #roadtowrestlemania

