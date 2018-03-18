Dana Warrior Cracks Up Vince McMahon (Video), John Cena's New Show Teaser, Bella Twins Beach Body

- Above, Nikki and Brie Bella posted day one of their beach body challenge by doing a number of workouts right on the beach.

- Below is a new sneak peek for John Cena's upcoming new Nickelodeon game show, Keep It Spotless. The show will air on Monday, March 26.

- Each year at the WWE Hall of Fame, Dana Warrior gives out the Warrior Award in honor of her husband, The Ultimate Warrior. This year Jarrius "JJ" Robertson will be the recipient of it. Below, along with Vince McMahon, Dana tweeted a video of her doing a sound check and a "warm-up snarl" to shake the nerves.