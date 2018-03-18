Rey Mysterio Reportedly Still In Talks With WWE

Rey Mysterio is reportedly still in talks with WWE regarding a return, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

The Tennessean reported on Saturday that Mysterio was joining the new Aro Lucha promotion as both a performer and a co-owner. Meltzer noted that the story was "very overblown", although Mysterio will be working for Aro Lucha and is committed to working their television tapings.

"A lot of people look at that and go, 'oh he's not going to WWE.' He may not," Meltzer said. "He is absolutely in talks with them [WWE] right now. [The Aro Lucha story] does not change that story."

Meltzer added that Mysterio is not currently an owner of Aro Lucha, although he may end up with some ownership. As noted, Aro Lucha is planning to launch a crowdfunding effort to raise $1 million by allowing fans to invest in a minority stake in the company.