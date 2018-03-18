Randy Orton Tries Shinsuke Nakamura's Taunt (Video), CSR On Undertaker - John Cena Booking, WWE Shop

- Here is the latest edition of CSR, exclusively on Wrestling Inc., featuring Justin LaBar, Josh Isenberg, and Juice Springsteen. Above is a look at the state of the WWE Women's Division. Below is this week's full playlist also featuring: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns or John Cena vs. Undertaker: which build and booking is more enjoyable?, who should have more priority at WrestleMania: Dolph Ziggler's one-on-one match or The Usos tag match?, and does Braun Strowman need a tag partner to challenge The Bar?

- WWE Shop's latest sale is $17 select tees. There's no code needed, simply click here to receive the discount. The sale ends tonight at 11:59pm PT.

- Below is video of WWE US Champion Randy Orton trying out Shinsuke Nakamura's taunt at a WWE live event. He eventually gives up and does his usual taunt for the fans. Currently, Orton is scheduled to defend his title against Bobby Roode at WrestleMania 34, but it's likely Jinder Mahal will be added to that match.