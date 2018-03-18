WrestlingInc.com

Konnan Update Following Hip Replacement Surgery, Indy Wrestler Sick With Rare Pneumonia, Rick Martel

By Daniel Pena | March 18, 2018

- After undergoing hip replacement surgery on Mar. 8, Konnan provided an update on his condition a few days ago via Twitter.

Konnan was released from the hospital after seven days and will be on antibiotics for the next nine weeks. Another surgery will be required if he doesn't heal well.


This is the third time Konnan underwent hip replacement surgery, according to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He's been in great pain for the last several years from working too quickly after his second one in early 2007. His hip became loose, requiring the latest surgery.

- Aerial Monroe, who wrestles for a number of indy promotions in Florida, has been hospitalized for the last week after catching a rare form of pneumonia. She tweeted the following on Sunday morning.


Monroe, who trained under Cedric Alexander, once wrestled on WWE television. On Raw on August 1, 2016, she lost to Nia Jax.

- Rick Martel celebrates his birthday on Sunday as the three-time WWF Tag Team Champion, one-time AWA World Heavyweight Champion, and one-time WCW World Television Champion turns 62 years old.

WWE sent out these messages wishing Martel a happy birthday.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

