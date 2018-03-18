Konnan Update Following Hip Replacement Surgery, Indy Wrestler Sick With Rare Pneumonia, Rick Martel

- After undergoing hip replacement surgery on Mar. 8, Konnan provided an update on his condition a few days ago via Twitter.

Konnan was released from the hospital after seven days and will be on antibiotics for the next nine weeks. Another surgery will be required if he doesn't heal well.

UPDATE: Released from hospital after 7 days...Hip Replacement went great.. Have to be on antibiotics for 9 weeks & if not successful then another surgery but wanted to say I am humbled and appreciative of all the words of support from friends and fans. THANK YOU... — Konnan (@Konnan5150) March 16, 2018

This is the third time Konnan underwent hip replacement surgery, according to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He's been in great pain for the last several years from working too quickly after his second one in early 2007. His hip became loose, requiring the latest surgery.

- Aerial Monroe, who wrestles for a number of indy promotions in Florida, has been hospitalized for the last week after catching a rare form of pneumonia. She tweeted the following on Sunday morning.

This past week I've been in the hospital battling a rare form of pneumonia that has me spiking to 104 and higher degree temperature 2-3 times a day. None of the doctors know how, why or what is happening but if you guys could say a prayer for me that would be great. Thank you ?? — Aerial Monroe (@aerialmonroe) March 18, 2018

Monroe, who trained under Cedric Alexander, once wrestled on WWE television. On Raw on August 1, 2016, she lost to Nia Jax.

- Rick Martel celebrates his birthday on Sunday as the three-time WWF Tag Team Champion, one-time AWA World Heavyweight Champion, and one-time WCW World Television Champion turns 62 years old.

WWE sent out these messages wishing Martel a happy birthday.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.