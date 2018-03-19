New Total Bellas Season 3 Trailer, WrestleMania 13 In 60 Seconds, NXT Star Turns 25

- Total Bellas returns for Season 3 this spring and E! Entertainment has released a new trailer (see above) giving fans a glimpse of what they can expect.

The first trailer for the upcoming season premiered in January, which teases a return to San Diego, a glimpse at Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's new life as parents to Birdie Joe Danielson, and a potential call-off of Nikki Bella and John Cena's engagement.

- Take a look back at WrestleMania 13 in this 60-second highlight video, which saw The Undertaker challenge Sycho Sid for the WWF Championship, and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin duel Bret "Hit Man" Hart in a Submission Match.

- Vanessa Borne celebrated her birthday on Sunday as the NXT star turned 25 years old.