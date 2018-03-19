WrestlingInc.com

Kurt Angle On Which WrestleMania Match Could Steal The Show, John Cena-Undertaker, Fabulous Moolah

By Daniel Pena | March 19, 2018

During a Q&A session on Facebook last Friday, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle answered a number of questions concerning WrestleMania 34. Here are some of the highlights:

Charlotte Flair defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against Asuka at WrestleMania:

"They could steal the show. Don't underestimate those 2 together."

Is John Cena vs. The Undertaker as big a match as it would have been eight years ago?

"Why not??? Has anyone lost respect for either one in 8 years? I haven't. They both can still go. Both of them."

If The Shield will reunite and what's happening with Braun Strowman:

"Shield will reunite. It's inevitable. I don't know when. Braun is doing just fine. I see a title run for him soon."

Will Kurt Angle be wrestling beyond WrestleMania?

"I better be."

Indie wrestlers he would like to see in WWE:

"Kenny Omega would be cool."

WWE changing the name of the Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal to the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal:

"Moolah deserves my respect. From what I knew about her, she was sweet, kind and amazing as a female wrestler."

Is his preparation for competing at WrestleMania different from his normal routine?

"No. Intensity. Integrity. Intelligence. And a few more wind sprints. That's it."

