Kurt Angle On Which WrestleMania Match Could Steal The Show, John Cena-Undertaker, Fabulous Moolah

During a Q&A session on Facebook last Friday, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle answered a number of questions concerning WrestleMania 34. Here are some of the highlights:
Charlotte Flair defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against Asuka at WrestleMania:
"They could steal the show. Don't underestimate those 2 together."
Is John Cena vs. The Undertaker as big a match as it would have been eight years ago?
"Why not??? Has anyone lost respect for either one in 8 years? I haven't. They both can still go. Both of them."
If The Shield will reunite and what's happening with Braun Strowman:
"Shield will reunite. It's inevitable. I don't know when. Braun is doing just fine. I see a title run for him soon."
Will Kurt Angle be wrestling beyond WrestleMania?
"I better be."
Indie wrestlers he would like to see in WWE:
"Kenny Omega would be cool."
WWE changing the name of the Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal to the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal:
"Moolah deserves my respect. From what I knew about her, she was sweet, kind and amazing as a female wrestler."
Is his preparation for competing at WrestleMania different from his normal routine?
"No. Intensity. Integrity. Intelligence. And a few more wind sprints. That's it."
You can check out all of his answers here.