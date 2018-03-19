AJ Styles Once Again Announced As Injured, Bill Goldberg On ABC's 'The Goldbergs' (Video), WWE Shop

- Ahead of his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, former WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg will appear on ABC's hit comedy The Goldbergs this Wednesday at 8 p.m. The former WWE Universal Champion will reprise his role of high school coach Nick Mellor, who moves in with the Goldbergs. He played the role on the show twice before.

- WWE Champion AJ Styles was once again announced as injured at last night's WWE live event in San Angelo, TX and didn't appear on the show. Styles also missed Saturday's live event in Odessa, TX. At both shows, it was said that Styles was injured at Friday's RAW live event at Madison Square Garden, where an injury angle was done with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn injuring Styles. It's not known if the angle was done to explain Styles suffering some sort of legitimate injury. We have reached out to WWE and will provide an update if we receive it.