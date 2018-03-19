Jinder Mahal Says He's The Uncrowned U.S. Champ, WWE Stars Film 'Drop The Mic', WWE Network Content

- Above is new backstage video of Jinder Mahal as he continues to rant on being the uncrowned WWE United States Champion. It's rumored that Jinder will be put into the WrestleMania 34 match with champion Randy Orton and challenger Bobby Roode to make it a Triple Threat.

See Also Jinder Mahal Pushes For Former Intercontinental Champion To Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame

- New WWE Network content went live today including WCW Thunder episodes, a "Shorts" Collection update on Road Stories from WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, a "Shorts" update with the single from 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, "With My Baby Tonight," and a new episode of WWE Music Power 10. Below is the synopsis for that episode:

"The WWE Music Power 10 is back with an all-new February 2018 edition counting down the most spectacular Superstar entrances from all of WWE!"

- As noted before via Squared Circle Sirens, an upcoming episode of "Drop The Mic" on TBS will feature a PRO vs. GLOW theme, with WWE Superstars vs. stars from the "GLOW" series on Netflix. "Drop The Mic" is based on the celebrity rap battle segments from "The Late Late Late Show" with James Corden. The episode is to feature Carmella, Alicia Fox, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella taking on Britney Young, Jackie Tohn, Sunita Mani and Kate Nash

No word yet on when the episode will air but below is a photo from the tapings on Sunday: