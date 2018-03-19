Backstage Interviewer Gone From WWE NXT

Backstage interviewer Christy St. Cloud (Christy Olson) is no longer working for WWE NXT, according to Squared Circle Sirens. F4Wonline.com notes that St. Cloud recently had her contract expire and the two sides chose to part ways.

Christy has changed her social media handles back to @CHRISTYreports.

Christy worked for Afterbuzz TV before being hired by WWE in 2017. She also did some indie work before coming to work for WWE.

Below is a new video blog from Christy. Her YouTube bio reads like this, "I'm the first ever & only Hollywood red carpet YouTuber! I get answers to the questions you're dying to ask...Subscribe to my channel for exclusive celebrity interviews, behind the scenes details & other juicy stuff. I used to play Christy St. Cloud on WWE NXT."