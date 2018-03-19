TMZ Re-Posts Deleted Lana Pole Dancing Video, Update On WWE's Samoa Joe Trademark, Drew Gulak - MSG

- Lana recently made TMZ for dancing on a pole at a gay bar in West Hollywood, The Abbey. The video was originally posted to Lana's Instagram account but later deleted. You can see the video above.

- We noted before how WWE recently filed to trademark the "Samoa Joe" name. That registration was filed on March 9th but WWE later abandoned the trademark on March 16th. Joe suffered a right foot injury back in early January but he's expected to be back in action soon.

- Below is video of Drew Gulak reflecting on his first singles match at Madison Square Garden over the weekend. Gulak lost to Cedric Alexander. Gulak talks about coming from the indies to WWE and says it's huge.