Will WWE Honor Anyone Else With The WrestleMania Battle Royal?, Matt Hardy Compound Video, Kid Rock

- Above is more video of Matt Hardy with King Maxel at his compound in Cameron, NC as they prepare for The Ultimate Deletion with Bray Wyatt. That match will air during tonight's WWE RAW broadcast.

- Stephanie McMahon spoke to PWInsider at Friday's WrestleMania 35 press conference at MetLife Stadium and said WWE has no plans to honor another former talent with the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal. As noted last week, WWE changed the name of The Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal to the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal due to backlash over Moolah's past. Stephanie said, "For right now, we are sticking with the WrestleMania Battle Royal branding."

Stephanie also commented on fans speaking out and contacting sponsors to have the match name changed. She said, "I love that the WWE audience expressed their opinions, whether they are positive or negative. I think that it is our responsibility to listen to our audience and do our best to give them what they want. Clearly, they did not want to name the Women's Battle Royal after The Fabulous Moolah. We were really proud that they spoke up and we were really happy to make that change."

- 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Kid Rock has another single being used as one of the WrestleMania 34 theme songs. As seen below, Rock's "Celebrate" single will also be used for the show. His "New Orleans" single was previously announced.