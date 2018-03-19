Triple H On WWE Going Home For WrestleMania 35, The Miz & Maryse Moving, WWE 24 Preview For Tonight

- Above is a new preview for tonight's "WWE 24: Empowered" special on the WWE Network, focusing on the women's revolution.

- Maryse is now a celebrity blogger for the People website. Her first blog talks about how she and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz are preparing for the birth of their first baby girl. Maryse noted that they are busy moving from Los Angeles to Austin, TX plus writing, filming and producing their "Miz & Mrs." docuseries that airs on the USA Network later this year. She opened her first blog like this:

Last April at WrestleMania 33, I was walking down the ramp with my husband as WWE's "It Couple" in front of 80,000 screaming fans and millions watching at home. Fast forward one year and I've traded in my spandex gear for pregnancy pants. I'm pregnant with my first child, a girl! I feel like I went from one extreme in my career to another extreme in my life. I think the biggest question I ask myself is, how can I be a career woman and a mom? Ask 100 moms and you'll get 100 different answers. It's crazy how life is so unexpected. When I found out I was pregnant I was so happy. I thought it might be a good time to slow down. As a WWE Superstar, I perform around the world, 250 days a year. There's no off season, so yes, maybe this would be a good time to take a break to enjoy this little miracle. Little did I know that this year was going to be one of the busiest years of my life. I thought I would spend my pregnancy relaxing on an island somewhere. I'm laughing out loud thinking back about it!

- As noted, WWE officially announced on Friday that WrestleMania 35 will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ next year. Triple H tweeted the following on WWE coming "home" for the big event: