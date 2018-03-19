Kevin Owens On Mark Henry In WWE HOF, The Hardys DVD Segments Filmed At Matt Hardy's Compound, Stock

- WWE's upcoming DVD set on The Hardys will be feature new interview segments with Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, filmed at Matt's compound in Cameron, NC, which is where The Ultimate Deletion was filmed. WrestlingDVDNetwork.com adds that the DVD will feature 30 matches and the interview segments. "Twist of Fate: The Best of the Hardy Boyz" will be a three-disc set that comes out on May 1st. You can pre-order it on Amazon at this link. Above is the trailer.

- WWE stock was down 1.35% today, closing at $36.48 per share. Today's high was $36.96 and the low was $36.15.

- Kevin Owens tweeted the following praise to Mark Henry today after WWE confirmed the veteran for the 2018 Hall of Fame induction ceremony during WrestleMania 34 Weekend: