Brock Lesnar - RAW Update, Ric Flair In YouTube Comedy Segment, Fans & Matt Hardy In Backstage Video

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appears in this new sketch from YouTube star Anwar Jibawi.

- WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman have been spotted in Dallas, Texas for tonight's RAW and it looks like they will actually appear this week, according to PWInsider. It will be interesting to see what happens tonight with Roman Reigns being "suspended" in the storylines following last week's angle with Vince McMahon. There's no word yet on if Reigns is backstage at RAW but it's likely, even if he isn't booked to appear on TV.

- WWE posted this video from a weekend live event in Tulsa, OK where fans who bought the VIP Experience ticket package joined Matt Hardy in sending a warning to Bray Wyatt for The Ultimate Deletion, which airs tonight on RAW: