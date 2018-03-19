Big Update On Braun Strowman's WrestleMania 34 Match

It looks like Braun Strowman will not be facing RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar in a Handicap Match at WrestleMania 34.

In the video above, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle talks to Cathy Kelley and says he will recognize Braun's win in the tag team battle royal from last week. Angle also says he will give Braun a shot at RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus at WrestleMania but only if Braun can find a partner.

As we've noted, speculation has been that Elias will be put with Braun to form a new tag team at WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see what happens with Braun and his new partner on tonight's RAW from Dallas.