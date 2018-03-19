Floyd Mayweather Planning To Apply For MMA License

Former world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather appears to be very serious about his intentions to compete in a mixed martial arts bout, as "Money" told TMZ he has started the official paper work to get licensed in Nevada.

"Everything takes time. Eventually, we're gonna apply for the license, and hopefully we can fight," Mayweather said. "Even if it takes six-to-eight months - whatever it takes. We want to make sure that everything is done correctly."

Mayweather, who turned 41 years old this past February, ended a two-year retirement last August to fight UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor inside the boxing ring. Mayweather scored a 10th round TKO, improving to 50-0 in his career.

Over the past few months, Mayweather has sparked rumors of a fight inside the cage with several social media posts. It is likely that he would be facing McGregor if he does make the move.



