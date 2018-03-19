WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

- We're live from Dallas, Texas as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman.

- We go right to the ring and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle as JoJo does the introduction.

Angle welcomes us and says he has some bad news to start - Roman Reigns is still suspended and he will not be here tonight. Fans cheer. Angle adds that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has not made it to the arena yet but Vince McMahon has assured him that The Beast will be here. Angle brings up Braun Strowman winning last week's tag team battle royal without a partner. Angle goes on about Braun but Reigns comes walking through the crowd, staring Angle down. Some fans boo as Reigns walks into the ring.

Angle asks what Reigns is doing here and says he's trespassing, adding that security is ready for him. Reigns asks who cares as Lesnar hasn't been here week after week, and someone has to be here to represent the WrestleMania 34 main event. Reigns asks where Lesnar is. Angle was told he was running a little late. Angle tells Reigns to be patient as he will get his hands on Lesnar in a few weeks but Reigns doesn't care. Reigns says this is Dallas, he's made a lot of memories here and he's not leaving until he makes another tonight. Reigns grabs a steel chair and takes a seat in the ring, telling Angle to go in the back and do whatever he has to do to make it right. Angle walks to the back and Reigns takes his seat. We see men dressed in US Marshalls gear uniforms walking out now.

Reigns stands up as the Marshalls enter the ring and read him his Miranda rights. Reigns warns the officers not to touch him but he's placed in handcuffs, being arrested for trespassing. He looks to be leaving with them but he lays them all out instead. The music hits and out comes the WWE Universal Champion with Paul Heyman.

Lesnar rushes the ring and Reigns waits, still in handcuffs. Lesnar nails a big suplex and goes to work on Reigns with steel chair shots. Some fans boo. Officials come down to ringside but Lesnar keeps hitting Reigns. Lesnar launches Reigns with a German suplex as Heyman looks on from ringside, holding the title. Lesnar continues the assault and lands another German. Lesnar with another chair shot. Lesnar leaves the ring but comes back to deliver more steel chair shots while Reigns is down and cuffed. Lesnar leaves but comes back to the ring again. The Beast scoops Reigns for a big F5 this time. Lesnar marches up the ramp with the title as his music hits now. Paramedics come rushing past him with a stretcher. Officials and paramedics tend to Reigns in the ring now, loading him up on a stretcher. A "you deserve it" chant starts up from the crowd as Reigns is strapped onto the stretcher and taken away. They just get Reigns out of the ring when the music hits and out comes Lesnar again.

Lesnar knocks the stretcher over with Reigns still strapped to it. Lesnar talks some trash and drags the stretcher over. Reigns is yelling in pain, still strapped in and cuffed. Lesnar walks up the ramp to a mixed reaction as his music starts back up. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and we see what just happened with Lesnar destroying Reigns. We see Reigns being stretchered into an ambulance in the backstage area. The announcers play up the seriousness of the situation.

- We get a video package showing the events leading to tonight's Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss match along with other recent happenings with Bliss and Nia Jax.

Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss

We go to the ring and out comes RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss with Mickie James for this non-title match. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Bliss is in the ring with Mickie. Bliss gets heat from the crowd but finally speaks. She admits what she said about Nia Jax was wrong last week. She didn't know everyone would be listening but it was just girl talk with Mickie.

Bliss says she got carried away in the moment and said some things she shouldn't have and there's nothing else to say but... she's sorry. Bliss says she sincerely apologizes but the boos continues. She sincerely apologizes... that she didn't speak the truth sooner. Let's be honest, Bliss doesn't apologize and the word sorry isn't in her vocabulary. She has no remorse. She says Jax was humiliated in front of the entire world and Bliss loved every second of it. Mickie laughs it up. Bliss says she never liked Nia, she used Nia. She likes that line and repeats it. Bliss goes on dissing Jax and thanks Mickie for letting her vent because she feels much better. Bliss says she feels like dead weight has been lifted off her, like she just dropped 300 pounds of pathetic loser. Fans boo. Bliss tells them to save their boos for someone continues. Bliss says now that she's done with Jax, she can now do what she's meant to do - end Asuka's undefeated streak. The music hits and out comes The Empress of Tomorrow. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the match is underway. Back and forth to start. Bliss takes control and Asuka ends up out on the floor. Bliss follows and works Asuka around. Bliss brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Bliss keeps Asuka down. Asuka fights back but Bliss dropkicks her and turns it back around. Asuka mounts some offense and hits a Hip Attack. Asuka with more offense and a knee to the face. Asuka drops Bliss again for a 2 count.

Asuka goes to the top but Mickie provides a distraction. Bliss takes advantage and drops Asuka with a right hand. Bliss kicks Asuka out of the ring. Mickie attacks Asuka as Bliss has the referee distracted. Bliss brings it back in for a 2 count. Bliss keeps Asuka grounded again but fans are rallying for her. Bliss shows frustration after more offense and another kick out by Asuka. Bliss sends Asuka back to the floor as we return to commercial.