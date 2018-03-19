WrestlingInc.com

Spoiler Notes From Backstage At Tonight's WWE RAW

By Marc Middleton | March 19, 2018

The current plan for tonight's RAW is for The Ultimate Deletion match between Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt to close the broadcast, according to PWInsider. This is the match that was taped at Matt's compound in Cameron, NC a few weeks back.

Samoa Joe is backstage for tonight's show but there's no word yet on if he will be returning. This is the first time Joe has been backstage for TV since the Royal Rumble match.

John Cena and Ronda Rousey are also backstage at tonight's RAW. Rousey is scheduled for an in-ring promo tonight.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: $5 Off Orders $30+ with code WWEWINC5

Most Popular

Back To Top