SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Dallas for this week's Main Event episode:
* Gran Metalik, Kalisto and Lince Dorado defeated TJP, Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese
* Heath Slater defeated Curt Hawkins
