** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | March 19, 2018
WWE taped the following matches tonight in Dallas for this week's Main Event episode:

* Gran Metalik, Kalisto and Lince Dorado defeated TJP, Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese

* Heath Slater defeated Curt Hawkins

