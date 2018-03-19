New WrestleMania 34 Title Match Revealed

Nia Jax vs. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is now official for WrestleMania 34 after RAW General Manager Kurt Angle made the announcement on tonight's RAW.

WrestleMania 34 takes place on April 8th from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Below is the updated card and what the final card might look like. Some of the rumored matches are based on the current booking direction.

Confirmed Matches:

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz

RAW Women's Title Match

Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Braun Strowman and a partner vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

Finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament

Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali or Drew Gulak

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

First-Ever WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal

Rumored Matches & Matches Expected To Change

WWE United States Title Match

Bobby Roode vs. Randy Orton

(rumored to be changed to a Triple Threat with Jinder Mahal)

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Usos

John Cena vs. The Undertaker

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

(rumored to be changed to Sami vs. Owens vs. Shane McMahon, possibly with Daniel Bryan as special referee)

Fifth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal