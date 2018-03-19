New WrestleMania 34 Title Match Revealed

Nia Jax vs. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is now official for WrestleMania 34 after RAW General Manager Kurt Angle made the announcement on tonight's RAW.
WrestleMania 34 takes place on April 8th from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Below is the updated card and what the final card might look like. Some of the rumored matches are based on the current booking direction.
Confirmed Matches:
WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles
Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz
RAW Women's Title Match
Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Braun Strowman and a partner vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
Finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament
Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali or Drew Gulak
Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon
First-Ever WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal
Rumored Matches & Matches Expected To Change
WWE United States Title Match
Bobby Roode vs. Randy Orton
(rumored to be changed to a Triple Threat with Jinder Mahal)
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Usos
John Cena vs. The Undertaker
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
(rumored to be changed to Sami vs. Owens vs. Shane McMahon, possibly with Daniel Bryan as special referee)
Fifth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal