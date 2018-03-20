WrestlingInc.com

Nia Jax & Alexa Bliss Hype WrestleMania 34 Match, Mark Henry WWE HOF Video, How Old Is Sting Today?

By Marc Middleton | March 20, 2018

- Above is the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame video package for Mark Henry.

- WWE Hall of Famer Sting turns 59 years old today while former WWE talent KC James turns 36, former TNA star Homicide turns 39 and former WCW star Scott "Sick Boy" Vick turns 43.

Mark Henry Talks Hanging Up On Vince McMahon, His WWE Future, How He Wants To Be Remembered, More
- As noted, Nia Jax vs. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is now official for WrestleMania 34. The former best friends tweeted the following after the match was announced:



