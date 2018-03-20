News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown, 205 Live & MMC - Daniel Bryan Returns, Tournament Match, More

Tonight's WWE SmackDown, WWE Mixed Match Challenge and WWE 205 Live will take place from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

SmackDown will feature the return of General Manager Daniel Bryan to deal with fallout from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens attacking Shane McMahon last week. No other matches have been announced but it looks like Asuka might be appearing.

Tonight's Mixed Match Challenge Week 10 bout will see Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz battle RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman. 205 Live will feature Drew Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali in a match to determine the final spot of the finals in the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament at WrestleMania 34.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's blue brand show:

* Will Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn face any repercussions from Daniel Bryan for their attack on Shane McMahon?

* Is Jinder Mahal winning the United States Title a foregone conclusion?

* How will the SmackDown Women's Division change after the arrival of Asuka?

* Will The Bludgeon Brothers' punishment continue?

* Will AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura have to watch each other's back ahead of WrestleMania?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.