Matt Hardy Responds To Michael Cole Diss, 'Ultimate Deletion' Deleted From Hulu, Help With Ad Issues

- Last night's "Ultimate Deletion" match between Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt was completely cut from the two-hour Hulu version of the show.

- Before last night's "Ultimate Deletion" match, announcer Michael Cole oddly apologized to fans before the match, saying that what they were about to see was "obnoxious." Hardy responded to Cole and the words "spewed from his muzzle," as seen below:

YEEAAAAAASSSSS, #WOKENWarrior.. I've learned of the BLASPHEMY that the OBSOLETE MULE @MichaelCole SPEWED from his MUZZLE.. @Vanguard1AAR, put this HERETIC on your SURVEILLANCE schedule. If this continues, he must be DELETED! #UltimateDELETION https://t.co/UmgS0viWNv — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 20, 2018

Nathan M contributed to this article.