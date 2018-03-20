Seth Rollins Wants A Rematch, Braun Strowman Thanks Mark Henry, WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Classic Update

- Above is video of Seth Rollins talking to Mike Rome after he made the save for Finn Balor on last night's RAW, less than three weeks before Rollins and Balor face WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz at WrestleMania 34. Rollins says it wasn't about saving Balor, it was about proving a point that Balor owes him one. Rollins wants a rematch with Balor before WrestleMania and will get it.

- After a Twitter exchange between WWE NXT General Manager William Regal, Roderick Strong and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, WWE announced the following on the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic situation due to Tyler Bate's injury that forced he and Trent Seven to be pulled from the tournament:

Roderick Strong and a partner of his choosing added to Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic NXT General Manager William Regal just found a replacement for Moustache Mountain in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Enter Roderick Strong, the man who made his NXT debut as the surprise tag team partner of Austin Aries in the Dusty Classic two years ago, now finds himself on the other side of the coin. Regal confirmed on Friday that Moustache Mountain would be unable to compete in the First Round of the tag team tournament due to an injury to Tyler Bate, prompting Strong to throw his name in the hat. The Messiah of the Backbreaker posted a video on Twitter on Sunday, asking Regal to let him and a partner of his choice take Moustache Mountain's place. Sure enough, Regal accepted Strong's proposal, giving the determined Superstar the opportunity to pick his own partner in their First Round contest against Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch. Who will Strong select to be his tag team partner in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic? And once Strong finds a teammate, will they be able to get past the hard-hitting duo of Lorcan & Burch this Wednesday on NXT? Find out who is advancing to the Semifinals of the Dusty Classic to face SAnitY this Wednesday at 8/7 C on the award-winning WWE Network.

- Braun Strowman tweeted the following on Mark Henry being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. It's no secret that Henry has helped Braun with his WWE career and helped him get started with the company.