Backstage Notes On The Ultimate Deletion, The Rock Buys Car For His Dad (Photo), Ronda Rousey Trains

- WWE posted this video of Ronda Rousey training with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle for their match at WrestleMania 34 with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

- WWE Hall of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes is listed as the producer for The Ultimate Deletion match that aired on RAW, which saw Matt Hardy win The Great War over Bray Wyatt. We've noted how Jeremy Borash also played a part in the production of the match. PWInsider notes that there was a lot of footage that Reby Hardy filmed and edited herself that was used, as well as original music she composed.

- WWE's website recently picked up on how The Rock bought a new car for his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, following Johnson's recent hip replacement surgery. Rock posted the following on Instagram:

We all got daddy issues lol.

My pops just had his hip replaced and called me and said "Hey Mr. D the surgeon really feels like I should have a bigger car since my hip rehab.." I cut my dad off and just started laughing because I knew what he was hustling for.

I said "say no more..I got you.. just go down and pick out what you want" then we hung up and hours later I get this pic. Lol.

Hey my old man was a tough MF on me. He'd kick my ass from one side of the gym to the other for years. I hated it when I was a kid, but grateful for it as a man. Im lucky I could do this and thanks for the ass kickins.

Thanks Shawn Burnett and Ed Morse Cadillac for handling business for me and finding the gold bow.

#MyDoctorSaid #NewHipsAndWhips