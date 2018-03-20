Daniel Bryan Getting Closer To A WWE Ring Return?

It will be interesting to see if WrestleMania 34 plans for SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan are announced on tonight's show.

The blue brand currently has Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn announced for WrestleMania but there's speculation on Shane McMahon being added to the match to make it a Handicap Match or a Triple Threat. There's also speculation on Bryan being added to the match as a special referee, but there's also speculation that Bryan will be able to finally make his return to the ring in New Orleans.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there has been movement in the last month or so as Bryan has worked very hard to get cleared. Bryan has seen more doctors and even though it's hard to get cleared, more doctors have cleared him to return.

Bryan has been undergoing hyperbaric treatments for just under a year now and he was told when he began the treatment that he would start feeling a lot better after 50 treatments. These treatments are still experimental but other athletes have done them. There appears to be something to the treatments as Bryan is said to be doing a lot better in his tests. Meltzer noted that if Bryan's condition was really bad then doctors wouldn't be clearing him, but getting cleared for a WWE ring return comes down to WWE doctors clearing him and they are also out to protect the company.

Bryan suggested over the weekend that competing at WrestleMania 34 was a possibility. He spoke with The National while in the Middle East this past week and commented on possibly teaming with Shane at WrestleMania to face Sami and Owens.

"I don't know and I don't think they know. I think it all depends on whether or not I get cleared. As of this moment, as of today, I am not cleared by WWE. I have done everything in my power. Everything they have asked me to and I have gone above and beyond as far as 'Okay, what doctors do you need me to see. Send me to any doctor you want, any doctor that you want and lets get their feedback on what is going on with me.' So far every doctor has cleared me that they have sent me too and so there is a chance. I used to think that the percentage of the WWE ever clearing me was low. I think with the stuff that I have done it has gone a little higher but I don't know how much higher. With how everything is there is one day to go if I don't get cleared [storyline wise] and then there is another way to go if I am cleared. I am hoping to be cleared but I don't know which way it goes."

Bryan has stated in the past that he would wrestle elsewhere when his contract expires in September if he were healthy and WWE would not clear him.