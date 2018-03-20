Matt Hardy On His Enormous Personal Victory, Finn Balor - WWE Music Power 10 Video, New WWE Game?

- As noted, a new episode of WWE Music Power 10 was added to the WWE Network on Monday, featuring highlights from February. Above is a preview with host Charly Caruso introducing Finn Balor's Elimination Chamber entrance.

- WWE recently filed to register a trademark for "WWE Brawl," which appears to be for some sort of video game use.

- Matt Hard took to Twitter after defeating Bray Wyatt in The Ultimate Deletion on last night's RAW and thanked fans for what he called an enormous personal victory, likely referring to the battle that he and his wife fought to get ownership of the "Broken" gimmick from Impact. Hardy tweeted the following, touting the social media success of the match: