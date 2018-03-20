Wrestling Agent Talks CM Punk's One-Sided Shoot Fight With Teddy Hart In TNA

Former WCW/TNA/Deep South Wrestling backstage personnel Bill Behrens recently did an in-depth interview with The Hannibal TV. During the conversation, Behrens detailed the infamous fight between CM Punk and Teddy Hart while they worked for TNA.

The incident occurred one night when multiple TNA personalities were out to dinner. Behrens said the so-called fight was really more of a one-sided scuffle with Hart getting the better of Punk. He said hardcore wrestling legend Sabu was the person who stepped in to calm Hart down.

"It was like a really bad UFC fight in that... all of a sudden to the left, there's a fight that has literally just started. From the very beginning, it was takedown by Teddy, Punk down, and Teddy's just destroying him," Behrens said. "I think Sabu was walking up with this, but regardless Sabu ran in and got Teddy to focus on him. He broke for Sabu, so Sabu did the save for Punk on that particular one."

Behrens said Punk didn't sustain any real damage in the dust-up. The altercation didn't last very long because others stepped in to diffuse the situation. Punk wasn't able to get a chance to fire back when the two of them were separated.

"The whole thing, if it lasted more than 20 seconds I'd be surprised. It was short, Punk had no offense and was just covering up," Behrens said. "He also wasn't badly scarred out of it either because Teddy was pulled off pretty quickly, it wasn't like it lasted a long time. But there was no chance, at least from what we were seeing, that Punk was going to get much of a comeback out of it."

Behrens was also asked if he thinks Punk will fight in the UFC again. Punk lost his MMA debut over a year ago to Mickey Gall by first-round submission, however he is believed to be fighting again at UFC 225 in June. The one-sided defeat has Behrens skeptical about whether Punk would ever be successful in MMA. He even mentioned Daniel Bryan as someone who he thinks would fare better in making the transition from professional wrestling to MMA.

"They can, he'll probably lose it. It was one of the strangest things, Punk going into MMA," Behrens said. "I could see a healthy Daniel Bryan going into MMA, that would make sense to me. But Punk was never really that guy, at least not in my impression."

Source: The Hannibal TV