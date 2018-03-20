AJ Styles On If He'll Be Missing WrestleMania

WWE Champion AJ Styles took part in an international media conference call today to promote his scheduled match against Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34.

Styles has been dealing with some sort of undisclosed injury. Styles was scheduled to team with Nakamura at last Friday's live event at Madison Square Garden against Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn. An injury angle was done at the beginning of the show to take Styles out of the match with Owens and Zayn attacking Styles' leg. Styles had to be assisted to the back, and the scheduled tag match was changed to a singles bout between Nakamura & Owens, which Nakamura won by disqualification after Zayn interfered. Styles did come back to save Nakamura from a post-match beatdown from Owens and Zayn, however he was still limping. He missed the remaining SmackDown live events over the weekend, where he was announced as injured.

Styles was evaluated at RAW yesterday. While the results are not known, the fact that Styles still took part in today's conference call would suggest that his injury isn't too serious. Catch-Newz asked Styles about his injury and if he would still be competing at WrestleMania.

"If my leg got cut off I'd find a way to make it to Wrestlemania," Styles said. "I will be wrestling Shinsuke Nakamura at Wrestlemania, don't worry about it, it'll be fine."

Styles is scheduled to appear at tonight's episode of SmackDown Live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.