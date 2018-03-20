WrestlingInc.com

Hideo Itami WWE 205 Live Match Announced For Tonight, WWE Cameras Follow Elias, Tonight's SmackDown

By Marc Middleton | March 20, 2018

- Cathy Kelley looks at tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video.

- WWE cameras were following Elias around over the weekend for a future WWE Network project, according to PWInsider. No word yet on when the special might air but we will keep you updated.

- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has announced Hideo Itami vs. Lince Dorado for tonight's episode, which will also feature Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak with the winner earning a spot against Cedric Alexander at WrestleMania 34 to crown a new WWE Cruiserweight Champion.


