WrestlingInc.com

Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Ultimate Deletion, Paige Gets Emotional Backstage (Video), RAW Social Score

By Marc Middleton | March 20, 2018

- Above is video from last night's WWE 24 "Empowered" special on the WWE Network with Triple H giving a pep talk to the participants of the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match back in January. The video also features an emotional Paige, who was upset about missing the match due to her injury.

- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 2.034 million total interactions this week - 234,000 on Facebook, 1.495 million on Instagram and 305,000 on Twitter. This is up from last week's RAW, which drew a total of 1.964 million interactions - 327,000 Facebook interactions, 1.335 Instagram interactions and 302,000 Twitter interactions.

The Ultimate Deletion Photos & Videos From RAW Main Event, Jeff Hardy's Return, The Great War Ends?
See Also
The Ultimate Deletion Photos & Videos From RAW Main Event, Jeff Hardy's Return, The Great War Ends?

- The Ultimate Deletion match on last night's WWE RAW with Matt Hardy defeating Bray Wyatt received Twitter props from WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan, Mick Foley and The Iron Sheik. You can see their tweets below along with a tweet from Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks:





Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop Spring Sale: Save 30% Off Orders! (Excludes Titles)

Most Popular

Back To Top