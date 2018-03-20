Breaking News: Daniel Bryan Cleared To Return

WWE officially announced today that Daniel Bryan has been cleared to return to the ring. It was stated that he was medically cleared by neurologists and concussion experts, including Dr. Robert Cantu, Dr. Javier Cárdenas and Dr. Jeffrey Kutcher. They noted that he was also cleared by WWE's Medical Director, Dr. Joseph Maroon.

Bryan's last match was in June on 2015 when he suffered a concussion. He retired the following April after an EEG test revealed slowing of brain activity and a "small, subacute lesion" in an area of his brain that causes seizures. Bryan was on the Edge & Christian podcast last August and revealed that his retirement may have been premature.

"All of a sudden, one of the doctors that had cleared me calls me and said, 'Bryan, what happened? Like, you ran through all this testing and everything was fine. What happened?'," Bryan said. "And I told him what had happened. I said, 'they found a lesion on the temporal parietal region of my brain.' And he goes, 'wait, hold up - a lesion?' And I said, 'yeah,' and I don't know what a 'lesion' means to you guys, but a lesion to me means you have a cut, right? Like I have a cut on my brain. And he goes, 'no, a lesion in medical terminology is a very vague thing. It just says something is there, right? Like, we don't know what it is, so we call it a lesion in the temporal parietal region of your brain."

Bryan had been working to get cleared for awhile now, and has said that he would wrestle elsewhere when his WWE contract expires in September if he were healthy and WWE would not clear him.

Bryan will be returning to SmackDown Live! on tonight's episode. There has been speculation that Bryan will team with Shane McMahon to face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania. Join us this evening for our live coverage of the show.

Below is the official statement sent to Wrestling Inc.:

@KOllomani, William Windsor, @ItsStormm, Robert Dresser and Nick Poulimenakos contributed to this article.