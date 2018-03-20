Big Cass WWE Return News, How You Can Join The Rock On His Rampage World Tour, Mandy Rose & Goldust

- Mandy Rose shows Goldust how to improve his glutes in this new video as they ask fans to vote for them in the WWE Mixed Match Challenge Second Chance vote. As noted, voting has been open on Facebook to determine which team will be brought back for Week 11 to face Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. The results of the Second Chance vote will be revealed tonight.

- As noted, Big Cass was backstage for last night's RAW and word going around is that he is in the final stages of being cleared to return to the ring. PWInsider adds Cass was telling people that he has been cleared to return. Cass has been out since August 2017 with a torn ACL. It was believed that he would be out until May but it looks like he will be back working the storylines before then.

- The Rock has announced a new Rampage Monsters Unleashed Contest to promote the Rampage movie that hits theaters on April 13th. The winners will join Rock on his Rampage World Tour to promote the movie. Details are below in this Instagram post from the former WWE Champion:

When it comes to the fans you know I love to go BIG & FUN! Big Meets BIGGER in the Rampage Monsters Unleashed Contest!

I'm personally picking 8 FANS AROUND THE WORLD to join me on the #RAMPAGE WORLD TOUR. All you have to do is download our new AR app, go BIG on unleashing the creatures in your hometown, then enter your video in the Rampage Monsters Unleashed Contest for a chance to win.

No Purchase Necessary.

Contest Ends March 23 2018. See Official Rules in my bio.

(secretly, this is my version of Willy Wonka's Golden Ticket;)