Shinsuke Nakamura Reacts To Daniel Bryan Getting Cleared, Identity Of RAW US Marshalls, Darren Young

By Marc Middleton | March 20, 2018

- Above is the second video blog from former WWE Superstar Darren Young, featuring his mother. Young is now using the name "Mr. No Days Off" Fred Rosser on the indies. For those who missed it, below is his first video blog:

- Alfred sent word that the men dressed as US Marshalls in the Roman Reigns segment on last night's RAW were Texas indie wrestlers Brad Sanders, Ricky Starks and Kristopher Haiden.

WWE's Announcement On Daniel Bryan Being Cleared
- As noted, WWE announced today that Daniel Bryan has finally been cleared to return to the ring to wrestle. Shinsuke Nakamura took to Twitter and wrote the following on a potential dream match with Bryan in a WWE ring:


@KOllomani contributed to this article.

