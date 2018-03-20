Daniel Bryan On WWE Clearing Him To Return, Reactions From AJ Styles, EC3, Kurt Angle, Other Stars

As noted, WWE announced today that Daniel Bryan has finally been cleared to return to the ring.

Bryan took to Twitter this afternoon and revealed that he will discuss the big news during the opening segment of tonight's SmackDown episode. It will be interesting to see if Bryan keeps working as the SmackDown General Manager and what kind of WrestleMania 34 plans they have for him.

Below are more reactions to the big news with tweets from WWE Champion AJ Styles, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, Ethan Carter III, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, Seth Rollins, actor Stephen Amell and others:

Saying goodbye to the ring was one of the hardest moments of my life. But thanks to the amazing people supporting me, I was able to keep fighting for my dream. This moment feels surreal and I'm glad to be able to talk to you all at the beginning of #SDLive tonight. — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) March 20, 2018

I couldn't be happier for Daniel. Being away for two years must have felt like an eternity...but today, he's back and where he belongs. https://t.co/HNtSw1RwKI — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) March 20, 2018

This is great news. No one needs to wish anymore. They can see it with their eyes. #NakamuravsBryan — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) March 20, 2018

The #7Deities have BESTOWED a KINDNESS upon the @WWEUniverse..



In return for DELETING Bray & ABIGAIL into The Lake of Reincarnation, we've all been REWARDED with a REGENERATED VESSEL for The Dragon of America.



It truly was The #UltimateDELETION. #YesYesYes https://t.co/pPllow5xAh — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 20, 2018

This makes me so crazy happy https://t.co/dcMvnIuGtf — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) March 20, 2018

What a #RusevDay surprise!



One of THE BEST ever returns to the ring finally. https://t.co/C2mmWrMmbO — Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) March 20, 2018

This may be a first in all of professional sports. So stoked for Bryan and for what it could mean for head trauma research and rehabilitation in contact athletics. https://t.co/g3nnD11wVM — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 20, 2018

Bienvenido @WWEDanielBryan , ahora el mundo de la Lucha Libre esta de fiesta ????????! — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) March 20, 2018

WOW WOW WOW or should I say YES YES YES!! Congrats @WWEDanielBryan !! This makes me SO happy to hear!! ?????? https://t.co/nxPZ6ENENj — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) March 20, 2018

Incredible!!! 2018 man....it's gonna be a hell of a year https://t.co/Y0lnMTpM62 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 20, 2018

If the news is true, congratulations to @WWEDanielBryan for staying patient and positive during the last few years. Good things do happen to good people. — The Big Guy (@Ryback22) March 20, 2018