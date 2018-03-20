WrestlingInc.com

Daniel Bryan On WWE Clearing Him To Return, Reactions From AJ Styles, EC3, Kurt Angle, Other Stars

By Marc Middleton | March 20, 2018

As noted, WWE announced today that Daniel Bryan has finally been cleared to return to the ring.

Bryan took to Twitter this afternoon and revealed that he will discuss the big news during the opening segment of tonight's SmackDown episode. It will be interesting to see if Bryan keeps working as the SmackDown General Manager and what kind of WrestleMania 34 plans they have for him.

